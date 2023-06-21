Former Jaguars Defensive Lineman Austen Lane Set To Make UFC Debut In Jacksonville

From 2010 through 2012, Lane was a hard hitter in the Bold City in a different sport, playing in 28 games for the NFL’s Jaguars. Selected by Jacksonville in the 5th round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Lane made 17 starts at defensive end, recording 66 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in three seasons with the team. Lane was a member of the Jaguars for the bulk of his playing career, but also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears.

After half a decade in the NFL, Lane pivoted to a career in mixed martial arts.

With a UFC debut quickly approaching, Lane is set to join the likes of Zac Pauga, Greg Hardy, Marcus Jones and Matt Mitrione as former NFL players to compete in UFC. While switching between two vastly different sports is rather unorthodox, the signs of a great fighter were always there for Lane, most notably in the imposing, physical strength that he possessed as a defensive lineman.