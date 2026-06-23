FORMER CHAMPIONS COLLIDE AS DRICUS DU PLESSIS AND KAMARU USMAN HEADLINE UFC RETURN TO OKLAHOMA CITY

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DU PLESSIS vs. USMAN takes place Sat., July 18 at Paycom Center. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DU PLESSIS vs. USMAN are on sale now and available at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

Former UFC middleweight king Du Plessis (23-3, fighting out of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa) intends to remind the division of the skills that made him champion. A well-rounded finisher who has earned stoppages in 20 of his 23 wins, Du Plessis’ resume includes victories over Sean Strickland (twice), Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. He now intends to spoil Usman’s return to 185-pounds and retain his spot in the Top 5.

Usman (21-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) makes his sophomore appearance at middleweight with his eyes set on a quick rise to title contention. Considered one of the greatest welterweights of all time, he holds wins over Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Tyron Woodley. Usman now intends to kick off his 2026 campaign by proving he still has what it takes to claim UFC gold in a second weight class.

Cannonier (18-9, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) makes his first Octagon appearance of 2026. A former middleweight title challenger, he owns bonus-winning victories over Gregory Rodrigues, Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. Cannonier now has his sights set on defending his spot in the rankings by turning away another rising contender.

Duncan (14-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England) plans to extend his win streak by securing his biggest victory yet. An exciting and dynamic striker, Duncan broke into the Top 15 ranking with consecutive wins over Roman Dolidze, Marco Tulio and Eryk Anders. He now looks to make a statement by taking out Cannonier in impressive fashion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for credentials to the event.