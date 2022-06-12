Former Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Announces Her Retirement

That wasn’t the product of a language barrier. Jedrzejczyk actually paid to be able to travel and fight. Her subsequent ascension to MMA stardom could have been the spark for her to change who she was, to suddenly go from humble to obnoxious in the blink of an eye.

But she never did. Jedrzejczyk always had time for her fans, for the media, and for those asking for interviews during those intense final days of training camp, when the last thing a fighter wants to do is talk. But she always answered the emails, did the interviews, and if such chats led to a conversation about something other than the upcoming fight, she was genuinely interested in what you had to say.

In other words, she was all-class, always. Of course, if you were the one who was tasked with trying to take her belt or punch her in the face, the psychological warfare was always on 11. That led some to turn on Jedrzejczyk, but as the years went on, there was no bitterness between her and some of her bitterest rivals. Jedrzejczyk trained with Kowalkiewicz in Florida for their recent bouts. There was talk of Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas training together, as well, and despite engaging in one of the fiercest and punishing fights in UFC history with Zhang, it was all respect between the two before and after the rematch.