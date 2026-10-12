FORMER CHAMPION JIŘÍ PROCHÁZKA TAKES ON UNDEFEATED NAVAJO STIRLING AS UFC RETURNS TO DOHA ON NOVEMBER 21

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PROCHÁZKA vs STIRLING are on sale via Visit Qatar Ticketing Platform. Last year's inaugural event at ABHA Arena sold out, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

No. 2-ranked Procházka (32-6-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) returns to the Octagon for the first time since April. The Czech fighter previously won the light heavyweight belt with a fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in 2022 before vacating it through injury. With 28 of his 32 wins coming by knockout, Procházka is targeting a statement finish to move back into title contention.

Standing across the Octagon will be Stirling (11-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who arrives in Doha unbeaten and 6-0 in the UFC since earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. The New Zealander has stopped all three of his opponents this year, most recently finishing former champion Jan Błachowicz in the first round in August, and now aims to add a second former champion to his record.

In the co-main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 4-ranked featherweight Aljamain Sterling (26-5, fighting out of Cortland, New York) and No. 9-ranked Kevin Vallejos (18-1, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) square off in a pivotal featherweight bout. Sterling defended the bantamweight title three times before moving up to 145 pounds, where he has gone 3-1, most recently beating Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision in a five-round main event in April. Vallejos has won all four of his UFC fights, including knockouts of Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett.

Additional bouts on the card include:

The return of UFC Fight Night adds another major international sporting event to Qatar’s calendar, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience elite mixed martial arts action in Doha.

For more information on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PROCHÁZKA vs STIRLING and for the latest updates, visit ufc.com. Tickets are available now via Visit Qatar Ticketing Platform. For those looking for details on local attractions and travel tips, visit the official tourism site at visitqatar.com.