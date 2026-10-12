FORMER CHAMPION JIŘÍ PROCHÁZKA TAKES ON UNDEFEATED NAVAJO STIRLING AS UFC RETURNS TO DOHA ON NOVEMBER 21

Following last year’s successful debut, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, returns to Doha in partnership with Visit Qatar on Saturday, November 21, as former light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Jiří Procházka faces undefeated No. 5-ranked contender Navajo Stirling in a five-round main event at ABHA Arena. In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on No. 9-ranked featherweight Kevin Vallejos, who has won seven fights in a row.
Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PROCHÁZKA vs STIRLING are on sale via Visit Qatar Ticketing Platform. Last year's inaugural event at ABHA Arena sold out, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.
No. 2-ranked Procházka (32-6-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) returns to the Octagon for the first time since April. The Czech fighter previously won the light heavyweight belt with a fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in 2022 before vacating it through injury. With 28 of his 32 wins coming by knockout, Procházka is targeting a statement finish to move back into title contention.
Standing across the Octagon will be Stirling (11-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who arrives in Doha unbeaten and 6-0 in the UFC since earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. The New Zealander has stopped all three of his opponents this year, most recently finishing former champion Jan Błachowicz in the first round in August, and now aims to add a second former champion to his record.
In the co-main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 4-ranked featherweight Aljamain Sterling (26-5, fighting out of Cortland, New York) and No. 9-ranked Kevin Vallejos (18-1, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) square off in a pivotal featherweight bout. Sterling defended the bantamweight title three times before moving up to 145 pounds, where he has gone 3-1, most recently beating Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision in a five-round main event in April. Vallejos has won all four of his UFC fights, including knockouts of Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- No. 13-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (24-15, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who headlined UFC’s first event in Qatar last November, meets two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-5, fighting out of Torrance, California), who moves up to lightweight.
- No. 7-ranked Asu Almabayev (24-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) and No. 5 Kyoji Horiguchi (36-6, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida), who both picked up submission wins at last year’s event, meet in a flyweight bout.
- Former middleweight title challenger and No. 11-ranked Jared Cannonier (18-10, fighting out of Glendale, Arizona) faces No. 13 Ikram Aliskerov (18-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia), who is on a winning streak.
- Shamil Gaziev (15-3, fighting out of Manama, Bahrain) comes off a first-round knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu in August and takes on Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira (9-2, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) in a heavyweight bout.
- Tahir Abdullayev (20-3, fighting out of Russia),who stopped Jefferson Nascimento on his UFC debut in June, takes on Australian veteran Jake Matthews (23-8, fighting out of Victoria, Australia) in a welterweight bout.
- Aleksandre Topuria (7-1, fighting out of Alicante, Spain), 2-0 in the UFC after a decision win over Bekzat Almakhan in Doha last year, faces Santiago Luna (8-1, fighting out of Baja California, Mexico) in a bantamweight matchup.
- No. 9-ranked flyweight Amir Albazi (17-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada) meets Alessandro Costa (17-5, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico) in a rematch, nearly four years after Albazi knocked him out in the third round.
The return of UFC Fight Night adds another major international sporting event to Qatar’s calendar, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience elite mixed martial arts action in Doha.
For more information on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PROCHÁZKA vs STIRLING and for the latest updates, visit ufc.com. Tickets are available now via Visit Qatar Ticketing Platform. For those looking for details on local attractions and travel tips, visit the official tourism site at visitqatar.com.