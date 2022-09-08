Forever Nate Diaz

“It’s war and it’s war always,” said Diaz. “And it’s never gonna be anything but that.”

That statement, that mindset and that lifestyle is why fans – both diehard and casual – will still come out in droves to see the 37-year-old fight against anybody, anywhere, at any time, just like their hero will.

It doesn’t mean it always happens that way, and as Diaz sparred with the UFC since the summer of last year in order to get a fight made, the Stockton native was frustrated, especially when initially presented with facing the unbeaten Chimaev, and not some of the bigger names he wanted.