The Forces That Shaped Neil Magny

“They’re both work trips, so to speak, but they’re two completely different things. When I was here in the military, I was here because I had to be here. For the UFC, it’s a privilege. I get to be here. I get to partake in what’s going on here. I get to be part of the show. I get to go out there and do what I love. I think that’s the biggest shift in my appreciation for being here this time around.”

Taking on Michael Chiesa in the main event of a special Wednesday show on UFC Fight Island, the oasis in Abu Dhabi feels worlds away from his days in fatigues. But it was a life he still keeps extraordinarily close.

“I definitely have huge pride and appreciation for my time in the military. It’s one of those things…I even miss it at times. I’m still like ‘Can I balance UFC and military life? I know Tim Kennedy did it,’ he smiles. “It’s definitely something I’ve wrestled with from time to time, wondering if I could do both. But I definitely have a greater appreciation for my experience in the military now that I’m out of the military and doing what I love in the UFC. Being able to find comfort in uncomfortable positions is something that I sure do strive in. It’s showed time and time again in my UFC career thus far.”

Magny would spend seven years in service of his country. In addition to it building his character as a human being, the experience has continually proven to be a benefit on his UFC journey from day one, with his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson back in 2012.