For William Knight, It Was Just A Matter Of Getting Here

“That s**t was crazy,” said Knight, who waited a long time for a moment like this.

“I always knew I was UFC material; it was just a matter of getting there,” he said. “I was told by retired UFC fighters and coaches that trained UFC fighters that the way I train every day, I trained harder than some of the guys that have been fighting in the UFC for years. They told me my work ethic is going to get me where I need to go, and it got me there.”

It even got him a fight against the opponent he asked for in Camur, along with a trip to Abu Dhabi that he won’t forget any time soon.

“I wanted to fight him on the local scene and we never got to, so to be able to fight him in the UFC was very welcoming,” said Knight. “And we got to do it in Abu Dhabi on one of the biggest fight cards of the year. And also the PI (in Las Vegas), the nutrition people, all that, it was crazy. I never got that kind of detailed attention before. That whole experience, I felt like I was the King of Zamunda.”