For Santiago Ponzinibbio, It's Always Challenge Accepted

He had won seven straight fights in one of the deepest, most talented divisions in the UFC and was closing in on a title shot.

Everything was lining up perfectly, and then he vanished, resurfacing in January opposite Li Jingliang on Fight Island following a 26-month hiatus brought on by a series of illnesses and infections that put his future in the Octagon in doubt.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT BASICS: Fighters You Should Know | Fight By Fight Preview | Free Fight: Rozenstruik | Free Fight: Sakai

“I had a staph infection in May 2019, and so it was October when we did an MRI and they told me, ‘You have an infection in your bone; you probably can’t fight ever again,’” began Ponzinibbio, who returns to action this weekend in a showdown with unbeaten rising star Miguel Baeza. “I had lost almost one year and they told me I couldn’t fight again.

“When they told me, I thought, ‘These guys are wrong; I’m going to be champion one day,’ but I was scared. It was very tough.”

Ponzinibbio is no stranger to adversity, having left his home country for Brazil with empty pockets and unbridled ambition before parlaying an 18-1 record on the regional circuit into a spot on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, where a broken forearm in the semifinals forced him out of the finale.