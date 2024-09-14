For Mexico, For All Time | UFC 306

Embedded
In honor of Mexican Independence Day, this extraordinary event brings together visionary filmmakers to celebrate Mexico's rich history, culture, and future through a film with six chapters. The film, playing at Sphere for one night only, will be narrated by Gael García Bernal (Y tu Mamá También, The Motorcycle Diaries, Babel) and scored by composer Germaine Franco (Coco, Encanto) and is written by Carlos López Estrada, Anna Mokskowitz and Chris Kartzmark. The film was conceived and creative directed by Carlos López Estrada, produced by Valerie Bush for Antigravity Academy, with co-production by Emmy Award-winning Nexus Studios, this film offers diverse perspectives on Mexico’s journey, from its earliest civilizations to modern-day achievements.
In The Beginning | Chapter One
Echoes Of Warriors Past Resonate Through Time Honoring Mexico's Enduring Legacy. The Universes Of UFC's History And Mexico's Culture Begin The Main Card At Riyadh Season Noche UFC
In The Beginning | Chapter One | UFC 306
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
In The Beginning | Chapter One | UFC 306
/
“This film was an incredible collaborative opportunity to merge the universes of Mexico’s culture, UFC’s history, and Impossible Object’s love of world-building into one unprecedented experience. Seeing this inside the epic showcase of the Sphere is a breathtaking view into what the future of storytelling may hold, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”
Early Civilizations | Chapter Two
Get Transported To The Beginnings Of Mexican Civilization As Mexico's First Settlers Forge A Legacy Of Resilience, Igniting The Nation's Fighting Spirit For Centuries To Come
Early Civilizations | Chapter Two | UFC 306
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Early Civilizations | Chapter Two | UFC 306
/
Directed by Saad Moosajee, Co-produced by Analog Studios
Saad Moosajee, a Brooklyn-based artist renowned for his multidisciplinary approach to animation and visual effects, transports viewers to the beginnings of Mexican civilization.
Rituals And Traditions | Chapter Three
Through The Rituals And Traditions Of Mexico's Earliest Civilizations, The Essence Of The Ancestors Lives On, Immortalized In Customs That Endure Across Generations
Rituals And Traditions | Chapter Three | UFC 306
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Rituals And Traditions | Chapter Three | UFC 306
/
“This project blended the fascinating research of Mexican rituals and traditions with the creation of an epic fantasy world for UFC306 inside The Sphere. It perfectly showcases our detail-oriented maximalist style—beginning with a single flame drawing back through a ritualistic cave and culminating in a striking symbol of Mexico: a colossal skull. We aimed to leave the audience utterly awestruck.”
Battle For Independence | Chapter Four
At A Defining Moment In History, Mexico Stands Against Centuries Of Colonial Oppression, As The Fight For Independence Shatters The Chains And Reshapes The Future
Battle For Independence | Chapter Four | UFC 306
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Battle For Independence | Chapter Four | UFC 306
/
Diego Huacuja, Director at BASA, highlights the artistic inspiration: “As a Mexican director, this project has been a unique challenge, particularly from a pictorial perspective. Inspired by the greatest muralist artists of Mexico—Diego Rivera, Juan O'Gorman, and David Alfaro Siqueiros—we symbolized 11 years of struggle for independence through an epic animated piece serving as an ode to the entire movement for Mexican independence.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.