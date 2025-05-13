Fontainebleau Las Vegas To Host $VET Power Slap 13: Dumpling vs Da Hawaiian Hitman, Presented By Monster Energy

seats and more); full-service food and beverage hospitality; post-event photo opportunities; and Power Slap merchandise and memorabilia. Packages are available now at Power Slap 13 VIP Experiences.

General admission tickets are also available and can be purchased through AXS here Power Slap 13 Tickets.

Headlining Power Slap 13 – the third of a five-event residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – will be a super heavyweight title match between current Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion Dumpling (2-0-1) and No. 2 ranked contender Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes (2-2). Dumpling aims to defend his newly won title for the first time after claiming the Power Slap championship following a unanimous decision over Layne “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes at Power Slap 11 earlier this year. Da Hawaiian Hitman, coming off an impressive knockout victory of experienced slap fighter Denis Vildanov out of Russia at the same Power Slap 11 event, plans to make the most of his first opportunity at the belt and exact a measure of revenge for his brother’s loss against Dumpling and begin his reign as the new world champion.

The co-main event will see fan favorite and slap fighting legend Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (4-2) defend his title against No. 2 ranked Russel Rivero (3-3, 1NC). Wolverine returns to action after successfully defending his crown with a spectacular, first-round knockout of Vernon Cathey. Rivero intends to prove that he has the most power in the light heavyweight division by landing another signature KO to claim Power Slap gold.

Also on the card, a Welterweight title match between undefeated champion Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (5-0-1) and No. 2 contender Azael Rodriguez (6-3). Blackburn is determined to retain his spot at the told of the welterweight division and show that he will be a dominant champion for the foreseeable future. Rodriguez seeks to continue the momentum from his last two wins and become the first man to defeat Blackburn.

In addition, history will be made as the first Power Slap women’s flyweight champion will be crowned as Paige VanZant (2-0-1) and Mikael-Michelle Brown (1-1) rematch with the belt on the line. VanZant looks to replicate the success she had in the first meeting with Brown that led to a unanimous decision victory at Power Slap 12 earlier this year. Brown has her sights set on bouncing back with a statement performance and claiming the first Power Slap women’s title for her own.

The remainder of the Power Slap 13 card will be announced in the coming weeks.