FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK – FRIDAY, JUNE 28

In the co-main event, Welterweight Champion Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (5-2, 2 KOs) returns to defend his title for the first time against surging contender and #2 ranked Welterweight, Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (3-0-1).

Also on the card, Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (#1 Ranked Light Heavyweight, 5-1, 4 KOs) takes on veteran knockout artist Vern “The Mechanic” Cathey (#3 Ranked Light Heavyweight, 4-2, 4 KOs), in a Light Heavyweight showdown.

The remainder of the Power Slap 8 card will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard.

