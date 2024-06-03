FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK – FRIDAY, JUNE 28

UFC Store
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the newest luxury resort and casino to open on the Las Vegas Strip, will host the eighth live Power Slap event, Power Slap 8: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs Van Heerden, on Friday, June 28. The event, presented by Monster Energy, begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will stream internationally from the resort’s 40,000-square-foot Colbalt Ballroom exclusively around the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV, Samsung TV and LG TV (Rumble Apps).
Power Slap 8 VIP Experiences will be available for purchase through On Location, Power Slap’s Official VIP Experience Partner. Packages include premium seating (center floor seats and more); full-service food and beverage hospitality; post-event photo opportunities; and Power Slap merchandise and memorabilia. Packages are available now at Power Slap 8 VIP Experiences.
Additionally, for the first time ever, general admission tickets are also available and can be purchased through AXS at Power Slap 8 Tickets.
#PowerSlap8 is LIVE from @fblasvegas June 28th 💥 GA and VIP tickets 🎟️ available NOW at link in bio pic.twitter.com/xZZLA9YtX6— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 2, 2024
“Power Slap 8 will be the biggest event we’ve ever held,” says Power Slap Founder Dana White. “I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Fontainebleau Las Vegas to make it happen – the casino and hotel are incredible, and it is the perfect place for fans to be able to attend their first Power Slap event. If you are a fight fan in town for International Fight Week, you don’t want to miss this!”
“We are thrilled to partner with Dana and the Power Slap team to make history hosting the biggest Power Slap event ever during International Fight Week,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President, Maurice Wooden. “It is such an honor to host to one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with one of the most incredible teams. We are committed to creating an unforgettable experience for fans and it is sure to be an electrifying evening, filled with competition and camaraderie.”
Headlining Power Slap 8 will be a showdown between slap fighting legend and current Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian (14-1, 12 KOs) and No. 4 ranked Super Heavyweight, Danie “The Pitbull” Van Heerden (2-1, 2 KOs). Da Crazy Hawaiian recently competed in his first title defense since winning the belt at Power Slap 5 with a devastating knockout over No. 2 ranked Kalani Vakameilalo. Van Heerden, a former regional mixed martial arts champion, was the standout Super Heavyweight from ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2.’
Keali'i SAT HIM DOWN in his debut at #PowerSlap7 😳— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 1, 2024
[ Come see #PowerSlap8 LIVE | GA and VIP tickets 🎟️ available at link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/2URXOcg8Y7
In the co-main event, Welterweight Champion Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (5-2, 2 KOs) returns to defend his title for the first time against surging contender and #2 ranked Welterweight, Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (3-0-1).
Also on the card, Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (#1 Ranked Light Heavyweight, 5-1, 4 KOs) takes on veteran knockout artist Vern “The Mechanic” Cathey (#3 Ranked Light Heavyweight, 4-2, 4 KOs), in a Light Heavyweight showdown.
The remainder of the Power Slap 8 card will be announced in the coming weeks.
Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard.
Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.
More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.
# # #
ABOUT POWER SLAP
Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the California State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was founded by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Power Slap airs exclusively across the globe on Rumble. For more information, visit PowerSlap.com and follow or subscribe to Power Slap on Rumble (/powerslap), YouTube (@powerslap), TikTok (@powerslap), Instagram (@powerslap), Facebook (/slap), Snapchat (@powerslap) and X (@powerslap).
ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.
Press Contact for Power Slap:
Christoph Goessing
cgoessing@ufc.com
Press Contact for Fontainebleau Las Vegas:
Power Slap
FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…
Announcements