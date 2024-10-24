FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 10: THE BELL VS PEREZ ON FRIDAY, DEC. 6

Power Slap 10 VIP Experiences will be available for purchase through On Location, Power Slap’s Official VIP Experience Partner. Packages include premium seating (center floor seats and more); full-service food and beverage hospitality; post-event photo opportunities; and Power Slap merchandise and memorabilia. Packages are available now at Power Slap 10 VIP Experiences.

General admission tickets are also available and can be purchased through AXS here Power Slap 10 Tickets.

Headlining Power Slap 10 – the first of a five-event residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas - will be a Heavyweight title match between current Power Slap Heavyweight Champion, Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (5-1, 3 KOs) and No. 3 ranked Heavyweight, Dorian “Disturbing The Peace” Perez (5-1, 1 KO). The Bell – at age 22 – is undefeated in Power Slap, has massive knockout power and has not been knocked down in any of his previous matches. He was an assistant coach on Season 1 of ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title,’ and holds victories against current Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine, Nate Burnard and Ryan Phillips. Perez, one of the first slap fighters to sign to the Power Slap roster, has over 18 rounds of Power Slap experience, and holds victories over current Middleweight Champion John “The Machine” Davis and slap fighting pioneer Darius the Destroyer.

In the co-main event, Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (14-5, 5 KOs) returns to defend his belt for the third time against rising contender Vern “The Mechanic” Cathey (5-2, 4 KOs). Wolverine is undefeated at Light Heavyweight and is one of the most recognizable athletes in the sport. Cathey possesses some of the most viral and powerful slaps in Power Slap history, and is on a three-match win streak with knockouts against each of Bear Bennett, Delvin Hamlett, and Austin Turpin. Wolverine coached Cathey on Season 1 of ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title.’

Also on the card, a Welterweight title rematch between undefeated champion Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (4-0-1) and former champion Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (5-3, 2 KOs). Blackburn and Muniz stood across each other in a close five round match back at Power Slap 8, where Blackburn walked away with the decision and the Welterweight title. Muniz and Blackburn return to Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Power Slap 10 in a rematch to determine who is the best welterweight slap fighter in the world.

The remainder of the Power Slap 10 card will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard.

Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.