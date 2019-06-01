Font Out To Avenge His Mistakes

The “Uh Vai Morrer” chants were bad enough to distract Font. Then came the green shirt.

Green shirt?

“I remember losing focus and this green shirt kept popping in my eyes in the crowd,” he said. “I was like, ‘What am I doing, pay attention, pay attention.’ I kept seeing this green shirt and I lost focus.”

Font can laugh about it now, but there is a part of him that still stings when talking about the fight, which ended an 11-fight winning streak and handed him his first UFC loss.

“I wasn’t there, it wasn’t me,” he said. “It was hard to admit, but it definitely affected me and I won’t let that happen again.”

Three years and six fights later, the No. 12-ranked Font gets to prove it when he meets Lineker for a second time in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night co-main event. It wasn’t the original plan for the 31-year-old from Woburn, but when Cody Stamann was forced out of the bout due to injury and Lineker’s name was tossed in the mix, the New Englander was all in.

“He (Stamann) wasn’t as highly ranked as Lineker is and he has that wrestling style that’s always been kind of annoying for ugly, boring fights,” said Font. “But now I get a rematch and an entertaining fighter in Lineker, who always brings it, so I think there’s gonna be fireworks.”