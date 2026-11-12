Apple Sports, the free app for iPhone, has expanded its growing lineup of supported sports to include UFC, just in time for Saturday’s UFC 334. Fans can follow every bout across the full fight card — from early prelims to the main card — with pre-fight insights including tale of the tape and fighter rankings, live results, and real-time fight statistics such as significant strikes, total strikes, takedowns, knockdowns, submission attempts, and control time.
Designed for speed and simplicity, Apple Sports delivers real-time scores, stats, and updates through a clean, intuitive interface. The newly launched UFC experience introduces enhanced data visualizations and dynamic on-screen animations, giving fans an engaging new way to follow the action throughout every event.
With Live Activities, fans can also receive real-time fight updates directly on their iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, while Game Card Sharing makes it easy to share UFC matchups with friends and family.
Apple Sports is available globally for free on the App Store HERE.
To follow UFC on Apple Sports, install the app, tap “get started”, select UFC, then tap “done”. For additional instructions, click HERE.