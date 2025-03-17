Focused Nathaniel Wood Primed To Shine At Home

The entire situation was an avalanche of triggers for the British veteran, who has been candid about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety, and how the two intertwine to bring about periods where he can’t escape the catastrophic thoughts racing through his mind, regardless of how unrealistic they may sound.

For the last year, fighting abroad has been a bridge too far for the talented former Cage Warriors champion, who carries a 20-6 record into the weekend, as contemplating being unable to get home in a timely fashion if something came up was too much. Manchester was certainly better than being in Las Vegas or somewhere else around the globe, as he could hustle home in four hours, but even that was too great a distance at the time to allow him to get his brain focused on Pineda and putting on the kind of performance that would carry him forward in the talent-rich featherweight division.

Thankfully, his daughter’s health is much better as he readies for his clash with “The Last Pirate,” giving him one less thing to worry over and fixate on as he readies to make the walk on Saturday.

“She is very well, thank you,” Wood said when asked for an update on his first-born, who will become a big sister later this year. “She is the happiest girl I think I’ve ever met — she’s always smiling, it doesn’t take a lot to get her laughing.

“Health-wise, we’ve got a few appointments coming up to see how the hole in her heart is doing, but I think the operation won’t be for a couple more years; I think they want her to grow up and get as big as possible. So yeah, she’s very happy and melting my heart every day.

“It’s nice now that we’ve had the feeding tube taken out, because that wasn’t very pleasant for her,” he added. “Now that that’s out, at the moment, touch wood, she’s eating quite a lot. That’s a good sign and hopefully we can keep it out for the time being.”