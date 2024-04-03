A Focused Brendan Allen Is A Dangerous Brendan Allen

Having talked about “just being himself” and the changes he’s made when it comes to speaking to himself ahead of and during fights as key elements to his hot streak, it only seemed fitting to further mine those depths as “All In” readies to make his first start of 2024 in this weekend’s main event.

“I just try to speak to myself more as a friend than dogging me down,” he said when asked to expand on the way he speaks to himself ahead of Saturday’s five-round rematch with Chris Curtis, who steps in on short notice, replacing Marvin Vettori. “It changes for each opponent, each time there could be something else that is going on in my life that is dragging me down, so we figure out what’s going on and the best ways my body works.

“It’s still a work in progress. It’s training — it’s just like training jiu jitsu or wrestling or striking; it’s training for your brain.”

The need for Allen to work on this side of things stems from the myriad variables and unknowns that a fighter has to deal with ahead of and during each fight.

There are multiple moving parts and different obligations during fight week, not to mention the cacophony of questions each new opponent and each different matchup bring to the fore as an athlete is sharpening their weapons and readying to walk into battle. They can be daunting, and anyone that says they don’t spend time poring over those things ahead of time is likely spinning a yarn, because no matter the field, we can all get in our heads at times.