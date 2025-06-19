Flyweights Step Into The Spotlight At UFC 317

As another International Fight Week draws closer, most of the spotlight is pointed toward the vacant lightweight title fight between former champions Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.
Not only will that fight determine the near-future of that division, but it kind of feels like three weight classes are in play.
Topuria left a vacuum at the top of the featherweight division, one which Alexander Volkanovski graciously stepped back into earlier in 2025. On top of that, it’s hard to forget about the Islam Makhachev of it all. The soon-to-be-former lightweight champion has his eyes trained on 170-pound glory, but it’s hard to imagine Makhachev not dropping back at some point to challenge whomever holds the belt after June 28. Fans (and Topuria) have clamored for a fight between “El Matador” and Makhachev, while it still feels like Oliveira has earned a chance to face Makhachev a second time himself.
Lost amidst all of that is the fact that the flyweight division has some high-level movement coming on that same night. The co-main event between champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France is an unofficial rematch nine years in the making and is perhaps flying under the radar.
Pantoja has somewhat quietly put together a resume which could have him as the second-greatest flyweight champion in UFC history, trailing only Demetrious Johnson. The 35-year-old secured his second and third title defenses in 2024 with gritty wins over Steve Erceg and Kai Asakura, and his resume is littered with wins over the best 125ers of his era. The only established contender he has not yet put away is Kara-France, although “The Cannibal” defeated the Kiwi on The Ultimate Fighter circa 2016.
Kara-France was just 23 years old when he first danced with Pantoja, and he has since developed into one of the most effective and devastating power punchers in the division. Three of his last four wins came via knockout, and “Don’t Blink” looked better than ever in his last outing against Steve Erceg, flatlining the Australian in the first round of their August 2024 battle. With championship experience already in tow—he lost an interim title fight to Brandon Moreno in July 2022—Kara-France is keen on adding another UFC title to the decorated City Kickboxing locker.
Before those two battle for gold, though, Brandon Royval and Joshua Van are due up with a wide-open title picture in front of them. Royval was originally booked to fight the dynamic Manel Kape, but when “Starboy” pulled out of the fight, Van, the newest flyweight wunderkind, raised his hand.
The 23-year-old Van will try to make it two wins in the month of June alone after knocking out Bruno Silva at UFC 316. The win was Van’s second of 2025, as well as his seventh win out of eight fights since making his debut just two years ago. Each step along the way, Van’s skills appear to make significant leaps, but Royval undoubtedly represents the toughest challenge in Van’s young career so far.
“Raw Dawg,” the self-proclaimed most exciting fighter in the division, has more or less backed up that claim since entering the promotion in May 2020. Along the way, Royval picked up wins over Tim Elliott, Kara-France, Matt Schnell and Brandon Moreno, often in chaotic fashion. He also challenged Pantoja for the belt in December 2023. Royval’s performance in that bout left a bitter taste in his mouth, and he has been pining for another shot at gold since then. Even though Van’s name does not yet carry the same gravitas as Kape’s in the title picture, Van is doing all he can to change that, and Royval knows a win over anyone in the top 10 is meaningful in the mad dash to gold.
High-level flyweight fights are often among the best examples as to what mixed martial arts can look like. At 125 pounds, you can’t just get by with a slick ground game or fight-ending power. The size and skill level among the elite demands well-roundedness, and that should all be on display when these two fights go down on June 28.