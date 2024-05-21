Flyweight Thriller Between Alex Perez And Tatsuro Taira Headlines At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PEREZ vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, June 15 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Perez (24-8, fighting out of Lemoore, Calif.) makes a quick turnaround following his spectacular KO win against Matheus Nicolau in April. A former flyweight title challenger, he also holds victories over Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa. Perez now plans to defend his spot in the rankings by handing Taira his first career loss.

Taira (15-0, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) intends to turn heads in his first UFC main event opportunity. A talented finisher, he holds stoppage wins against Carlos Hernandez, Jesus Santos Aguilar and C.J. Vergara. Taira now vies to crack the 125-pound division’s Top 5 by adding a UFC title challenger to his resume.

Muniz (24-6, fighting out of Montes Claros, MG, Brazil) hopes to build off his recent victory over Junyong Park in December. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he holds notable wins against Uriah Hall, Eryk Anders and Ronaldo Souza. Muniz now looks to halt Aliskerov’s momentum by netting another show-stealing submission.

Aliskerov (15-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) hopes to remain unbeaten in the UFC by securing another highlight-reel finish. Currently riding a seven-fight win streak, he has delivered memorable knockout victories over Warlley Alves and Phil Hawes. Aliskerov now has his sights set on stopping Muniz to earn a shot at the middleweight Top 15.

Additional bouts on the card include:

