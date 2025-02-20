Flyweight Showdown Between Brandon Moreno And Steve Erceg Headlines UFC's Return To Mexico City

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ERCEG will take place Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. ESPN Deportes will also broadcast both the prelims and main card, joining in progress at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am CST and are available for purchase at superboletos.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, February 20 starting at 10am CST. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC fighters and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

Former UFC flyweight champion Moreno (22-8-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) plans to impress in his third UFC main event in a row. Among the most popular athletes on the roster, Moreno has entertained fans with his winning performances against Deiveson Figueiredo (twice), Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval. He now intends to earn another shot at flyweight gold with a statement performance against Erceg.

Erceg (12-3, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia, Australia) aims to prove he can compete with the top of the flyweight division and earn another shot at the championship. A well-rounded competitor who has finished eight of his 12 wins, he holds notable wins over Matt Schnell, Alessandro Costa and David Dvorak. Erceg now seeks to snatch Moreno’s spot in the rankings in dramatic fashion.

Gastelum (19-9 1NC, fighting out of Yuma, Ariz.) returns to the Octagon looking to put together another long win streak. Recently announced as the newest inductee for the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame for his iconic bout with Israel Adesanya, Gastelum has also delivered highlight-reel performances against Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza and Chris Curtis. He now plans to go toe-to-toe with Pyfer and put on a show for the Mexican fans.

Dana White’s Contender Series standout Pyfer (13-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) looks to start his year with a signature knockout. A dynamic finisher, he has ended 12 of his 13 victories before the final bell, including those over Marc-Andre Barriault, Gerald Meerschaert and Alen Amedovski. Pyfer now has his sights set on breaking into the Top 15 by becoming the first person to KO Gastelum.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.