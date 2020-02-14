Where We Stand: Flyweight Division

That’s when things got a little funky.

Longtime contender Joseph Benavidez – who handed Cejudo his last loss – stopped Jussier Formiga in a No. 1 contender fight a month later, but the injuries Cejudo sustained against Marlon Moraes kept him from defending either belt. Eventually, Cejudo vacated, which led to a title fight where the winner, Deiveson Figueiredo, missed weight and was ineligible for the title. So, more than a year later after Cejudo’s big win in Brooklyn, it is the only weight class lacking a champion. But what it isn’t lacking is a bevy of interesting contenders making their case for a shot.

Here’s a look at the flyweight division:

