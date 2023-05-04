Flyweight Contenders Set To Meet At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KARA-FRANCE vs. ALBAZI will take place Saturday, June 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims exclusively ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Kara-France (24-10 1 NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to cement himself as a title threat in the flyweight division in his UFC main event debut. A City Kickboxing product, Kara-France earned a shot at the 125-pound strap following victories over Cody Garbrandt, Rogerio Bontorin and Askar Askarov. He now intends to defend his spot in the rankings against Albazi in his first Octagon appearance of 2023.

Surging prospect Albazi (16-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Baghdad, Iraq) aims to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his MMA career by taking out Kara-France. Undefeated in the UFC, he has secured victories over Malcolm Gordon, Francisco Figueiredo and Alessando Costa. Albazi now plans to leave no doubt that he can compete with the best in the world and vault to the top of the flyweight ranks.

Silva (10-2-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) makes her second Octagon appearance of 2023 seeking another post-fight bonus. A submission specialist, Silva owns notable finishes over Lina Lansberg, Stephanie Egger and Mara Romero Borella. She now looks to add Tate’s legendary name to her resume and make a run towards the top of the division.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Tate (19-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns to the 135-pound division intending to make a statement. Among the top names in MMA, she holds wins over Holly Holm, Sara McMann and Liz Carmouche. Tate now is determined to get her hand raised once again by handing Silva her first loss in two years.