Flyweight Champion Joshua Van Set For Rematch With Alexandre Pantoja At Crypto.com UFC 331
The September 19 Card In Los Angeles Also Features A Five-Round Lightweight Co-Main Event Between Arman Tsarukyan And Mauricio Ruffy
By Kevin Schuster
• Aug. 5, 2026
The Octagon returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19, with an action-packed card headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and former titleholder Alexandre Pantoja.
Van captured the title at UFC 323 after Pantoja suffered an elbow injury just 26 seconds into the opening round. Since then, Van has successfully defended the flyweight crown in spectacular fashion, earning a fifth-round TKO victory over Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328 in May.
Before losing the belt, Pantoja defended the flyweight title four times against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, Kai Asakura and Kai Kara-France. The 36-year-old now looks to become just the third flyweight in UFC history to reclaim the championship, joining Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.
In the five-round co-main event, No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan returns for the first time since November to face surging contender Mauricio Ruffy, who is coming off a highlight-reel knockout of Michael Chandler at the historic UFC Freedom 250 event in June.
Tsarukyan enters on a five-fight winning streak, highlighted by a second-round submission of Dan Hooker and a three-round decision over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.