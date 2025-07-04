'Fluffy' Hernandez Keeps Moving Forward

“I did that — got home, rode my bikes, chillin’, and got right back to work,” said Hernandez when asked if he followed through on his stated plans following his win over Brendan Allen earlier this year in Seattle, a victory that extended his winning streak to seven and elevated him into the Top 10 of the 185-pound weight class. “I was back in the gym the same week; there’s always s*** to work on.

“I had to let my ribs heal a little bit, so I couldn’t go live, but I’ve been good, man; can’t complain.”

The win over Allen was a representation of what makes Hernandez a dangerous and intriguing threat on the middleweight landscape. Unlike his previous four fights, the NorCal native wasn’t able to put away his LFA rival inside the distance, however, his bottomless gas tank, unrelenting pressure, and proven grit helped carry him through the close moments to where he came out ahead on all three scorecards.

While his finishes of Rodolfo Vieira and Roman Kopylov or his main event dismantling of Michel Pereira ring out as the most recognizable of his efforts to date inside the Octagon, grinding out a quality win over a game fighter in a comparable position like Allen actually sends a louder message to the rest of the division than any of his previous victories.