Florida Fight Reminds Roberts How Far He's Come

Rather than allowing the moment to overwhelm him, Roberts says he tends to ignore all the noise that goes on around his fights and he keeps his mind focused on a very specific set of goals each time he competes.

“Honestly I just don’t think about it,” Roberts said ahead of his fight on Saturday. “I just look at it like it’s just another fight. I don’t put any pressure on myself. I know I’m training hard, I’m putting in all the work. Everything else that comes with it — the attention, being on the main card, all that stuff — I don’t think about it.

“I just think about going in there and fighting, getting double checks so I can provide for my kids so they can eat every morning. I don’t try to put a lot of pressure on myself. I just push everything else aside and focus on the main goal, which is fighting.”

Part of the focus that Roberts maintains comes from drilling down his purpose in every fight to a few very basic needs, like providing for his family.

The other part comes from Roberts never forgetting where he came from before he found mixed martial arts and eventually earned his way to the UFC.