Flashback - Yves Edwards Comes Home

Like many of us, Yves Edwards sat back and was amazed. Show after show, he watched fighters that didn’t have nearly the skill level he had fight in the UFC; athletes who were given that opportunity not because they were better than he was, but because they were genetically blessed with bodies that checked in at 170 pounds or over.

Was he frustrated? Yes. Disappointed. Yes. Angry? Not really.

“When you know that you’re a good fighter, and you know that you’ve got skills that people would like to see – you definitely get disappointed when you see two heavyweights that have no gas, no cardio, and they look horrible,” said Edwards, the flag bearer for UFC 58’s return of the lightweight division on March 4th. “And while the lightweights were gone, the UFC had a few really good shows and I would venture to say that on almost every show they had a heavyweight debacle. And you’re not gonna get that with the lightweights – even if the fight goes the distance, you’re gonna get an action-packed fight that’s gonna be pretty exciting. So, you feel bad about seeing somebody there and it feels like these guys are taking my spot and wasting people’s time.”

You don’t find too many people in any sport who tell it like it is like Edwards does. And at 29 years old, you can’t blame him. He’s paid his dues in this game since he made his mixed martial arts debut eight years ago in 1997, and even though he’s one of the sport’s best, pound-for-pound, and has faced perhaps the highest level of competition of anyone in the game, he is virtually unknown to mainstream fans, some of whom may have never even seen a fight waged at the 155-pound weight limit. Being the first lightweight back is a lot of pressure, isn’t it?

“I guess somewhere I thought about it and there are a lot of new fans, but here’s the thing – one reason why I’m so comfortable in a fight, whether it’s in an Octagon or a ring, or anywhere, is that I have very few things on my mind,” he explains. “I’ve got the guy in front of me, I’ve got the referee – and when I’m fighting, the referee is just like a voice in my head – and then I hear his corner and my corner. So that’s my world when the fight’s going on. Everything else is irrelevant. It’s really strange, because watching a fight later, it’s different. I never feel that these many people are watching me when I’m fighting. So I don’t think it’s gonna be an issue for me. Before, after – I would love to impress those people and I would love for them to see a good lightweight fight and be excited about the lightweight division. But if it’s a concern, it’s very small; it’s not a big part of my mindset when I’m in there.”