Flashback: The Ultimate Fighter 6 Recap

Roger Huerta didn’t think defeating Clay Guida was going to be easy, but he didn’t expect it to be this hard either. But after losing the first ten minutes of their fight, Huerta won the next 51 seconds, and those were the ones that counted, as ‘El Matador’ scored a third round submission victory.

Guida got off to a good start on the mat, putting Huerta on his back and working his strikes while trying to improve position. Before the bell tolled, both fighters took turns trading the dominant position, displaying the type of action fight fans expected going into the bout.

There was more of the same in the second, but late in the round, it was clear that Guida’s punches were doing more and more damage, this time dropping the Minnesotan and almost putting him out in the final 30 seconds, but by the end of the round, Huerta was fighting back and ready for the final five minutes.

With the fight on the line, Huerta walked right at Guida. Guida met him with the same hard punches that he had thrown and landed in the early rounds, but this time Huerta walked through them and let loose with his own bombs. And after landing a couple of big shots, Guida was visibly dazed. Huerta moved in for the kill as Guida desperately tried to get a takedown and weather the storm. Huerta wouldn’t be denied though, and as the bout hit the mat, he sunk in a rear naked choke that ended the bout via tap out at 51 seconds of the final round.

Entering the final round, Huerta trailed 20-18 twice, and 20-17 on the judges’ scorecards.

