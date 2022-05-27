Flashback To UFC 267: Jiri Prochazka Waits In The Wings For His Shot

Each day he’s working on his body, mind, and spirit. He is determined to bring his ultimate self into the Octagon each time he competes.

And he was ready to showcase that at UFC 267 last October.

Prochazka traveled to Abu Dhabi to serve as the backup in case something went wrong with the UFC light heavyweight title fight between then-champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. He knew it was unlikely that his services would be needed but, as a warrior, he allowed the opportunity to fuel him.

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

“I prepared myself mentally and physically for the title; if it will be not now, I will be ready to go for that after a few months or whenever,” Prochazka told UFC.com in Abu Dhabi. “My body is not ready just for the title; my body is ready because I like the way of the warrior not just for the title. I’m ready all the time so that’s why I won’t be disappointed if the fight will not be, because I’m in that state all the time.”

With that outlook, Prochazka enjoyed every day he spent in Abu Dhabi. The 29-year-old remained focused on making championship weight and preparing for either opponent. He didn’t allow any outside thoughts to break his focus – especially the thought of not fighting.

View Prochazka's Athlete Profile Here