Flashback: TUF gives vets a second chance at Octagon glory

By 2006, The Ultimate Fighter series had already made its mark. A nationally televised place for hot prospects to show their wares and earn a spot on the UFC roster, the first three seasons produced the likes of Forrest Griffin, Diego Sanchez, Rashad Evans, Joe Stevenson, Michael Bisping and Kendall Grove, and those were just the winners.

Add in several other alumni from the show that were making their mark in the Octagon, plenty of drama from Season Three coaches Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock, and it was clear that the show wasn’t going anywhere.

But now it was up to the brain trust behind the show to keep the momentum going, and it was decided that a “comeback” season was the perfect way to continue building the brand.

Take 16 veterans who had varying levels of success in the UFC and don’t just offer the winner of the ensuing tournament another contract with the promotion, but a world title shot. It was a brilliant plan, but while the shot at the belt was the gold at the end of the rainbow, getting a shot at redemption was even more important.

“When The Ultimate Fighter came along, I was like, ‘Well, maybe I’ve got a couple more years in which I could do some things,’” said Pete Spratt, whose first run in the Octagon saw him go 2-2 while also becoming the first man to beat Robbie Lawler. “And The Ultimate Fighter has given me that opportunity. Probably the best thing I ever could have done for my career was doing the show because if you look at the success of all the guys from the previous seasons, it was pretty much a no brainer. Of course while I was there I hated it, but after the fact, with the exposure and everything else, it was the best thing I could have done.”