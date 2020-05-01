Flashback – Smith, Sell and the Miracle Comeback

Seemingly polar opposites from different sides of the country, California’s Smith and New York’s Sell were at pivotal points in their careers when they became teammates on season four of The Ultimate Fighter.

Smith lost his first and only UFC bout to David Terrell in a little over three minutes in April 2006, while Sell was looking to get back into the Octagon after going 1-1 in the promotion a year earlier. Sell would make it to the semifinals on TUF 4 before losing to eventual winner Travis Lutter, while Lutter bounced Smith from the competition in the quarterfinals.

Both would get a call to compete on the TUF Finale card on November 11, 2006, though. Against each other.

When I spoke to Sell before the fight, he recalled a phone conversation between the two.