Flashback - Rousey’s Reign Begins

After spending much of her life with a tunnel vision reserved for judo, particularly an Olympic berth in the sport, Ronda Rousey never really had time to consider or even be a fan of any other sports. At least until one of her longtime friends, Manny Gamburyan, made it to The Ultimate Fighter in 2007.

“The first time I watched a UFC fight was when Manny Gamburyan was in the final of The Ultimate Fighter against Nate Diaz,” said Rousey. “I’ve known Manny since I was a little kid, and I was training for the Olympics in Boston. I had been trying to keep up with the episodes, but training was nuts. So when I heard he was in the finals, I said I’m going to watch this fight, and I was jumping all around. I literally jumped up and ran the length of the sectional couch I was sitting on like ten times, running back and forth and screaming. (Laughs) That never happened to me watching any sport ever.”

Little did she know that less than six years later, she would have her Olympic medal, and not just follow Gamburyan into mixed martial arts, but that she would become the UFC’s first female fighter and its first female champion. Looking back now, Rousey admits that she thought of possibly competing in MMA before her Bronze medal winning performance in Beijing in 2008, but figured it wasn’t something that was a realistic notion.

“I was thinking of doing it before the last Olympics and when I was doing judo, but I wouldn’t say anything about it,” she said. “I thought it was an unrealistic thing to hope for. And then after I quit judo, I kinda realized that I really didn’t have that many options. And I was grappling just to keep in shape with some of the guys I trained with before, and they would always say ‘oh man, you would kill these girls,’ and it just started entering into my head again as a real possibility. I said why don’t I give this a try? If it doesn’t work out, I’ll just go join the Coast Guard.”