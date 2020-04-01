Flashback: Remembering ‘The Monster’

Of course, I was interested, as “The Monster” was always larger than life, even if he only stood at 5-foot-10. Despite his height, he was built like a superhero, and when he got into the Octagon, his warm up was comprised of jumping in the air, knees raised, nearly clearing the cage as he did so. It was like he came straight out of a video game, and if you ever used Randleman as a character in the early UFC games, you will know what I mean, as his high kick was always a move no opponent could defend. Add in the bleached blond hair, his legendary intensity, and he was someone you wanted to know more about.

When I was approached about doing the interview, Randleman was about to defend his UFC heavyweight title for the second time against Randy Couture, but word was that he wasn’t talking to anyone because he was having issues with SEG, the company that owned the UFC at the time. Buffer made it happen though, and as soon as I got on the phone with Randleman, it turned into a chat I would never forget. Anyone who ever interviewed him would agree that talking to him was a unique experience, filled with passion, tales of his harrowing early days in Ohio, jokes and yeah, some fighting as well. With Randleman, nothing was off the record, and he hit hard with everything he said on every topic.

After that talk, it was clear that I was going to stick around in the MMA world.

“I'm a fighter,” Randleman told me in that first interview. “I'm a very passionate person, and everything I do, I put feelings into.”

You had to respect that. Even when a subsequent interview saw him pull his glasses off and glare at me after I asked him if he was getting passed over for a shot at then-light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, Randleman would then follow up with a thoughtful answer, a firm handshake and some more back-and-forth banter.

There would be other battles, but he always respected that, as reporters, we had a job to do, and he always made sure we got what we needed, even if we had to verbally spar with him for a bit to get it. That meant every Randleman story was a memorable one, but as far as I’m concerned, the best one was never written.

Randleman was at the tail end of his career when he traveled to Europe for a UFC event a few years back. “The Monster” walked into the hotel bar and I introduced myself, as only one of our previous chats was in person, and that was before his bout with Liddell in 2001. He took a moment to let the name register, and within a split second, I was in a rear naked choke. Thankfully, he didn’t squeeze, and just as fast, that choke turned into a handshake, a hug and that ear-to-ear smile. It was the last time we spoke, which was unfortunate, but what a lasting memory to have.

That’s the Kevin Randleman I’ll remember.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.