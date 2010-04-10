Flashback – The Reign of Anderson Silva

Before Demetrious Johnson took the top spot on the list of most successful consecutive title defenses in UFC history, that record belonged to Anderson Silva. Many expected “The Spider” to keep that run going when he faced Chris Weidman at UFC 162 in 2013, but it was not to be.

The loss to Weidman did nothing to diminish the reign of Silva, though, and for proof of what an accomplishment it was to be on top for that long was, we looked at his ten title defenses for the UFC 162 event program, even getting some quotes from the men he defeated on the Brazilian superstar.