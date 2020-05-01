Flashback: Diaz vs McGregor I

THE CAMPS SPEAK

TEAM DIAZ

When talking to two of Nate Diaz’ teammates, Gilbert Melendez and Yancy Medeiros, two things were made clear. Neither were surprised that Diaz took the short notice fight with Conor McGregor, and that to them, Diaz isn’t just a teammate, but a brother.

“He's my brother and he's real,” UFC lightweight Medeiros said. “One hundred percent real.”

Melendez, a former Strikeforce champion and current UFC standout, concurs, noting how happy he is to see Diaz in the main event spotlight.

“I consider us teammates and brothers, and we watch out for each other,” Melendez said. “Maybe I've helped him out, but he's helped me out just as much, and it's great to see him in this, on the big stage, getting what he deserves as an athlete, financially. Watching him work as a businessman was great, and the only negative is him not having a full camp to prepare for it to do himself proper justice. But he's a gamer, and if there's anyone that can wake up the next day and run seven miles after they get a phone call that they might have a fight, it's that guy. And he can follow that with a mile swim and a 30-mile bike ride. So there's no question that he'll be able to last out there, and he'll be good.”

“It was no surprise,” Medeiros said of Diaz’ willingness to step up and face “The Notorious” one. “He's always ready, he stays ready, and he's a martial artist in and out of the gym, 24/7. He wouldn't have taken this fight if he didn't feel he'd beat Conor.”

One key talking point is McGregor fighting Diaz at 170 pounds, where the Stockton standout has competed before. Melendez has been in the gym with a welterweight Nate Diaz, and as “El Nino” explains, it’s not one of his more enjoyable moments.

“Personally training with Nate, there's the Nate who is within making 155 pounds, and there's the Nate in the offseason, that's not within 155 pounds,” he said. “There's a definite difference between them. And him as a bigger guy is almost unmanageable for me as a professional fighter, especially when it comes to the striking department. All of a sudden, he's way more durable, and I'm not hurting him, and his hands are heavier. So I think it (fighting at 170) is a great thing, and I think he'll still be in good shape, so he's not going to be completely huge, but he's going to be at a good weight and it should be an advantage for him.”

TEAM McGREGOR

Poor Artem Lobov. As Conor McGregor’s main training partner for years, fight week used to be his chance to catch his breath. This time around, with McGregor jumping up two weight classes to the welterweight division, there have been no breaks for “The Russian Hammer.”

“He's been a completely different guy this time,” Lobov said. “Normally I look forward to his weight cut because it is the time when I hope that he will slow down a little bit and not hit me as hard and not go as hard, and his energy level will be low. (Laughs) And it just hasn't happened this time. He just grew stronger and stronger as the days went on, and I'm just happy we're finally here and I don't have to endure none of that raw power no more.”

If the UFC lightweight is clear on one thing, it’s raw power. Lobov is also well versed in the idea of fearlessness and putting little thought into the risks involved with his job. McGregor is clearly cut from the same cloth.

“One hundred percent,” Lobov said. “He is just a fighter. He is a true martial artist, and martial arts isn't about weight classes. If anything, it's about a smaller guy being able to beat the larger opponent. This is how martial arts was invented. So his attitude is f**k the weight classes, forget all that. Just get in there and fight. Do what you're trained to do.”

