Flashback: Nate Diaz At 23

Yet while Diaz’ toughness may have been born in Stockton, it was honed in the gym, where at 16 he was not only working with his brother Nick, but with world-class fighters who were making a lot of noise in the UFC. And when you’re working with the GracieFighter team, there are no shortcuts.

“Before I fought, I had a lot of experience training,” recalls Diaz. “I trained with my brother, Gil Castillo, and Dave Terrell, and a bunch of guys who had already been experienced fighters. I was smaller than all of them, and I was just a kid training. I was 16 years old and they were already fighting in the UFC.”

Seven years later, that experience paid off in the Pellegrino fight, when he was forced to dig deep to come up with a win.

“You’ve just got to keep going and keep going hard,” he said. “Even if someone is winning, I figure a lot of times they’re giving it all they’ve got right there and it’s gonna be hard for them to keep it up for three rounds because I know I ain’t giving up.”

It was a huge win for Diaz, now 9-2 as a pro, but there’s no rest for him yet, as he will now face Josh ‘The Dentist’ Neer in Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night main event (Spike TV 8pm ET/PT) in Omaha, Nebraska.

“He’s the toughest guy I’ve had to fight so far,” said Diaz. “I think he’s underrated – I watched his fights and I think he’s better than most of the guys in the division, so it’s gonna be a tough fight.”

And a great one for the fans, especially considering that in a sport where plenty of guys say that if necessary they would fight for free, Diaz and Neer probably would. They’re throwbacks in a sense that they’re not in the Octagon for any reason other than to simply fight. Diaz agrees with that description.

“He’s different than most of the guys I fought,” said Diaz of Neer. “He’s known for being the tough guy, and being down to fight, compared to the last few guys I fought, who were known for being more technical. He came from a rougher point because he just goes out there and fights, and he was winning fights from being tough. He was gaining experience and learning how to be technical off of that experience. So this is gonna be one helluva fight and a difficult one, to be honest.”

Yet despite the respect the two have shown for each other in the leadup to this fight, Diaz – whose brother Nick decisioned Neer in 2006 – is confident and ready for war.

“I’m just gonna go in there and fight, go as hard as I can, work harder than he does, and hopefully he slips up and hopefully I don’t get caught with a hot one and I don’t slip up,” he said.

And with a win, Diaz will have made another leap in his four year career - from reality show star to prospect to contender to possibly someone in the title mix. Not a bad run for someone who has just a little over a year in the UFC.

“I’m just climbing the ladder, and whatever they want to do next, just keep ‘em coming,” said Diaz. “I have to get through this one first, but if I win, it should be good and I want to know who’s next. I’m ready, let’s do it.

