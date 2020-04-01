Flashback: Serra Takes Aim at GSP’s Title

Look a little closer though, and Serra is more than just a Jiu-Jitsu player. In fact, the first question I ever asked him, back before his UFC debut in 2001 against Shonie Carter, was what ‘would he say to people who said he was a one-dimensional fighter?’

His response?

“I’ll punch him right in the chin.”

Serra laughed back then, but he was serious when it came to being a complete mixed martial artist, and he still is.

“I feel I am dangerous everywhere, and if people are looking past that, that’s good for me, I’m not upset about it.”

Sure, if you give him the takedown and an opening for a submission, he’ll take it, but he doesn’t shy away from a good standup scrap, and even had Parisyan in deep trouble early in their 2005 fight before gassing and allowing ‘The Heat’ to take over. And that fight, won by Parisyan via unanimous decision, showed another dimension of Serra’s game, as he displayed tons of heart despite the continued onslaught from his Armenian-born opponent.

“Even in that fight I showed that I could take a beating and stay in there,” said Serra. “I’m not in the quick tap club.”

He’s also coming to win, despite the odds. And oddly enough, you talk to Serra long enough and you get the impression that he’s a fan of his opponent, something you don’t see much of these days in combat sports.

“It’s a big challenge, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Serra. “Anybody who’s a real fighter and who is in the UFC wants to fight the toughest guys. I did that my whole career. If you look at the list of the guys I fought, it’s some of the best guys who ever graced the Octagon in my opinion. I’m a fan of everybody I fought and I love watching those guys fight. To fight Georges is just great for my career. It’s just such a challenge, how can I not be excited for that? I’m fighting the best guy in the world right now and I’m excited just to do that and I’m gonna take advantage of it and really give it my all.”

That’s a comforting fact, and one that Serra’s past history certainly verifies. He’s never been blown out in a fight, he was arguably winning the one fight he was stopped in (against Shonie Carter), and he always comes to fight. Whether that’s enough to topple St-Pierre from the throne remains to be seen, but that’s not Serra’s concern right now. He’s showing up to fight, and what happens happens. Call it the gift of experience.

“There were times in my career when I was coming off two losses, and that could add up to ‘man, if I lose this one, I’m not only out of the UFC, it’s another loss’ and that can really stress you out,” he admits. “I just really always bring it back to, hey, I’m getting paid to fight, I enjoy fighting, I enjoy doing what I’m doing, so keep it simple. Because once you start putting everything else up there – it’s your big shot, it’s this, it’s that – not only does that put pressure on you that can prevent you from performing the way you should, but it’s just not fun. I have to stay in the moment and that’s what’s gonna save me in this fight.”

That, and a ton of heart.

“All I can really say is that I’m gonna be game for this fight,” he said. “I’m not gonna go in there timid for my title shot. Win hard or die hard; if I lose, it’s not gonna be retreating. I’m going after him.”