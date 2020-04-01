Flashback: GSP Adds Another Notch To His Belt

I had looked forward to the event from the moment it was announced. Having spent nearly two-thirds of my life living no more than 90 minutes away from Toronto, this was a chance to return to my home province, visit with family and friends, and then cover an historic event at a venue I’d been to on a number of occasions to watch the Blue Jays play, and once for a Raptors game during the team’s early days.

As the event approached, I had a picture in my head of what it would look like, how it would feel, the way things would play out, and even though I had crafted a beautiful image and memorable evening in my mind, what transpired still blew me away and exceeded expectations.

When you’re watching an event from a packed stadium on television, it’s hard to get a real understanding of just how big the venue is and exactly how many people are there taking in the action. It always just looks like a continuous wall of people, and while you know the numbers are staggering, it never fully registers because we’re all used to seeing massive stadiums packed to the rafters.

Looking out into the empty Rogers Centre on the morning of the event, I was taken aback by the size of the venue and the video screens that had been installed above the Octagon and throughout the stadium to give fans a better view of the action. As the production crew went through its rehearsals in the morning, the sounds echoed in the emptiness, with the test runs of the special entrances that would accompany the final six fighters to the cage later that evening giving me goosebumps every single time. You would think I would get used to it given that each entrance was timed out and practiced multiple times, but watching the graphics dance on the screen as the musical accompaniments kicked in made the hair on the back of my neck stand up time after time, even though I knew what was coming.

As the first bout of the night drew closer and the doors were opened, it was immediately obvious that this was going to be a special evening.

The joint was packed long before Pablo Garza and Yves Jabouin became the answers to a trivia question, and the record-setting crowd greeted them with the kind of cheers that don’t often accompany the first fight of the night. For the remainder of the evening, it was nearly impossible to speak to the person sitting next to you as the excited outbursts of the transfixed audience travelled in waves throughout the building, rippling throughout the crowd, swirling through the rafters where the Blue Jays’ championship banners hang.

Garza kicked off the night with a first-round submission win, attacking Jabouin with a flying triangle choke late in the opening round, adjusting as the Montreal-based featherweight tried to defend.

John Makdessi made an early case for taking home the Knockout of the Night bonus, channeling Shonie Carter and planting Kyle Watson on the canvas with a picture-perfect spinning backfist just over a minute into the third round of their lightweight battle.

Canadian veterans Jason MacDonald and Ivan Menjivar each wasted little time registering victories on home soil, with the former submitting Ryan Jensen in 97 seconds and the latter dispatching Charlie Valencia with a torrent of strikes seven seconds quicker in the very next fight.

Jake Ellenberger’s first-round knockout win over Sean Pierson brought the noise levels down to a dull roar, as the partisan crowd hoped the former Toronto police officer would pick up the biggest win of his career on his home turf. Although it was the local favorite getting put on the deck, the educated, appreciative crowd still had to give it up for Ellenberger, who felled Pierson with a swift left hand in the center of the Octagon to secure his fourth straight UFC victory.

The volume got cranked right back up to 11 in the very next bout as rising Canadian star Rory MacDonald walked into the cage and tossed Nathan Diaz from pillar to post for 15 minutes, getting back into the win column following his heartbreaking hometown loss at UFC 115 the previous summer while re-affirming his position as the heir apparent to St-Pierre in the welterweight division.

With the preliminary card wrapped up, the familiar strains of “Baba O’Riley” began to play, the video screens lighting up with recognizable faces, memorable moments, and an avalanche of highlights building to a crescendo that feels special no matter how many times you experience it.

Benson Henderson kicked off the main card with a clean sweep of the scorecards in his bout against Canadian grappler Mark Bocek. It was the first Octagon appearance for the former WEC champion and the initial victory in a run that would carry “Smooth” to the UFC lightweight title less than a year later and continued with three successful title defenses before his nemesis Anthony Pettis would once again knock him from the throne.

Veteran Vladimir Matyushenko added to the collection of impressive performances and quick finishes that evening in the second main card bout, as “The Janitor” mopped the floor with Jason Brilz in just 20 seconds, setting the stage for trio of marquee bouts that closed out the show.