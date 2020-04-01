Flashback: Forrest Griffin’s New Reality

December 18, 2003

One week before Christmas, 2003. Griffin wasn’t digging though snow or handling police work – he was in Brazil, looking to make it 2-0 against the hometown heroes when he battled Edson Paredao at the second Heat FC show. Griffin isn’t the type to worry about hometown decisions or being treated unfairly. He believes he brings his own judges to the fight, and if he’s still physically able to compete, he will. It’s a drive that most fighters have, one that translates from the ring to their personal lives, no matter what the endeavor.

“I get pissed if I lose in monopoly,” said Griffin. “In the (Ultimate Fighter) house everybody was playing chess. Well, I love to play chess but there were a couple of guys who were better than me so I never played.”

You don’t bleed in chess though.

“Well, not much,” he quips. “You cry sometimes.”

There was no crying going on in the life of Griffin to that point, and as the wins piled up, he knew that another couple of victories would put him in the UFC – the dream of any stateside mixed martial artist.

But fate intervened.

Early on in his fight against Paredao, the Brazilian gave Griffin something to remember him by – a broken arm. To this day, The Georgian walks around with a huge lump on his left forearm courtesy of Paredao, but once again, Griffin refused to quit.

“You just don’t know what else to do,” he said. “Had it gone through the round, I wouldn’t have come out for the second.”

Griffin never had to make that decision though, as he knocked out Paredao with his good arm (the right) to earn his ninth victory. At that point, it was going to be his last.

“I felt that I was really about to take that step when Joe Silva called me and talked about fighting in the UFC, and I felt I was really about to turn that corner and the next fight – bam! – broken arm, that’s it.”

April 9, 2005

On the shelf with a broken arm, Griffin had decided he had had enough of the fight game. The injuries – major and minor, the low pay, the physical and mental strain, why bother? He had a degree, a good job, a girlfriend; he didn’t need the fight game.

But the phone would ring again, and Griffin would push everything in his life to the side – the job, the girlfriend, the degree – for the opportunity of a lifetime, to appear on “The Ultimate Fighter” series. He would spend two months in a fishbowl with the entire nation watching, all for the remote possibility that he would be the last man standing in a house full of fighters.

He made it.

Not that it was easy; not that he didn’t have to fight through a nasty gash on his left eyebrow to get to the finals, but on April 9, Griffin was one win away from glory once again. Fellow light heavyweight hopeful Stephan Bonnar stood across the Octagon from him, and neither fighter was willing to blink.

The ensuing 15 minutes encapsulated the best of what this sport has to offer, and the best of two fighters who fought as if their lives were at stake. If you didn’t walk away from your television set a fan that night, I don’t know what to tell you. About the only person disappointed with the three round war was the winner.

“I only watched it once,” admitted Griffin. “I guess I kinda had to. It was a hard, a lot of missed opportunities, and a lot of things where you know better. You know you can do this or do that, but you don’t. But the bottom line is I felt like I fought a great first round. I felt like I came out and just started going at it.”

Bonnar eagerly accepted Griffin’s willingness to scrap, and the pattern and pace rarely changed throughout the bout. Griffin took the first round and Bonnar rebounded in the second, leaving his foe bloodied from a cut on the bridge of his nose. Did you expect anything less from Griffin?

“I don’t know, man,” chuckles Griffin. “You need to get popped; you need to get a little bit of something. It helps if you get backed into a corner.”

Backed into a corner by Bonnar’s attack and exhausted by the furious pace of the first ten minutes, Griffin’s chest visibly heaved for any air it could get, but he continued to fight, and the third round became as memorable as the first two, and at the end, even though Griffin got the decision, both he and Bonnar received UFC contracts. It was the fight game’s rare happy ending, an exclamation point on the first part of a career that many will dub an overnight success. Does Griffin see the irony in such a statement?

“Not really,” he said. “I didn’t get here through all that hard work and winning fights nonsense; I got here through a TV game show, and I’m comfortable with that.”

He laughs, and now, he can afford to.

2005 and beyond

After the war with Bonnar, Forrest Griffin earned a break, but now that he has played doctor and removed his own stitches, it will be back to work in the gym. He expects to make his proper UFC debut soon.

“It’s a strike while the iron is hot thing,” said Griffin. “(UFC President) Dana (White) said go home, get started, get back in shape, and we’ll see.”

Dare we ask for a rematch with Bonnar?

“Yeah, of course; it will be on pay-per-view though.”

From here on out, it’s all gravy, barring injury or an extended losing streak. Griffin can devote all his time to training and fighting, as well as studying guys like the ones he watched last Saturday night – Liddell and Couture.

“I’ve been a good B-level fighter for a couple of years now, and I’ve been on that fringe,” said Griffin. “I’ve fought decent guys, I’ve fought good guys. I feel like I’ve been close to that level, and now I’m here; so now it’s just about making sure that I’m ready to be there, and that I deserve to be there.”

Guess that means no more police work back in Georgia, eh?

“I’ll be going back to that, but I’ll be going back when I’m all puffed and battered, with my tail between my legs,” said Griffin. “I’ll be coming back ‘please, please, I’m all beat up and I can’t fight anymore. Give me my old job.’ But for now I’m doing this.”

Welcome to the big show, Forrest Griffin. MMA could use more fighters like you.

“If you say so,” and then he chuckles again.

