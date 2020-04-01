Flashback: Cro Cop lets his guard down

“I think it was 1995, I came to Zagreb from my village, which is around 200 miles away, and without a dollar in my pocket, I was more hungry than full,” he said. “I knew the sport was the only way for me to swim out from that misery and in a way to save my family, to save my mother, and to earn some more money. If I decided to work in the police and just that, I would be sentenced to work for five to six hundred dollars per month, so I would be surviving from the first to the first every month to get my money. The sport was the only way for me to run out from the misery. And that was a true motive for me. At that point, I didn’t want to be famous, I just wanted to make some money.”

He made his money, became famous, and also built a legacy that won’t be tarnished by anything that happens on Saturday night or beyond. One of the most feared strikers in MMA history, Cro Cop never wrested the PRIDE heavyweight title from champions Fedor Emelianenko or “Minotauro” Nogueira, but he did win the 2006 Openweight Grand Prix tournament, which is likely the crowning achievement of his career. His UFC career has not gone as well, as he’s only managed a 4-5 record in nine Octagon outings, a slate which he finds unacceptable.

“To tell you the truth, in my own eyes, I feel ashamed that I’ve collected five losses in the UFC,” he said. “Reasons are not important now. Who cares for the reasons? But I’ve got to be honest to myself. I trained hard, I was always professional, but some circumstances happened and sometimes it gives alibis in my own eyes. I don’t expect alibis in the eyes of the UFC or of my fans. I had six surgeries - four knee surgeries, one foot surgery, and one nose surgery - since I came to the UFC and it was a lot, and it left a mark. So I really believe that I have a lot to show (at UFC 137).”

Yet despite falling on hard times in a sporting sense in recent years, two things haven’t wavered – the level of respect Cro Cop receives from his peers (look at any pre-fight interviews with Nelson or recent foes Brendan Schaub and Pat Barry for proof), and the loyalty of his fanbase. And it’s the fans desire to stick by his side that has really touched the former member of the Croatian Parliament and the anti-terrorist police unit ATJ LUCKO.

“It’s a nice feeling,” he said. “Sometimes I feel weird when completely unknown people approach me and talk to me just like I’m part of the family, but it makes me happy in a way. Sometimes people cross the line in communication, but 99 percent of them are very nice people and I’m very happy to share the moments with them, especially when I can see and feel that it means a lot to them. I was never the kind of person who refused a photo or refused to sign a piece of paper.”

What Cro Cop has been over the years is fairly reclusive when it comes to the media. The tendency is to say that it’s his loss for not getting out in front of the public more often, but as anyone who has spoken to him at length will attest, it’s been our loss, because when you do corner him and catch him when he’s willing to talk on the record, he’s an engaging and fascinating figure. People have seen glimpses of his personality, but despite being more open to one-on-ones in the lead-up to the Nelson fight, he admits to still not being a fan of the whole process.