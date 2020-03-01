Flashback: Bruce Buffer before UFC 200

UFC 200 is a huge event. You were there for UFC 100 as well. How would you compare the two? Is there more of an excitement level for certain cards than others, or is it the same no matter what the fight is?

Each fight has its own flavor and holds its own moment of excitement for me personally to perform at my bets and give a hundred and fifty percent. But everything has evolved so much since then (UFC 100), with so many stars and so much forward movement going up the mountain of popularity worldwide that the UFC has been experiencing, that now we’re in the culmination of what could be the greatest UFC event ever. The card is sick, with the recent addition of Brock Lesnar just adding to it. It’s going to be a whole other moment. Every individual show holds its own romanticism and its own drama. And the moment that I think we had the greatest UFC ever, within months there’s the next greatest UFC ever. But UFC 200, this is gearing up to be the greatest UFC ever.

As someone who was there during the UFC’s “Dark Ages,” what’s it like to see it where it is today?

When I entered the sport and I first dealt with (then-owner) Robert Meyrowitz, who gave me my start, my whole intention was that I believed this could be the greatest thing ever in the fighting sports. It needed to go from spectacle to sport and changes needed to be made. And in order to grow with it, I had to be part of it. And since then, I’ve done everything I could to help promote the sport and be an ambassador of the UFC 24/7 everywhere I go.

Everybody remembers the Buffer 360 at UFC 100. What should we expect tonight?

The 360 has been retired. I do not rehearse. I do not plan on doing what I’m doing. I go into that Octagon and I want to feed off the energy of the crowd and the adrenalin of the moment, and when I turn, go to one knee, jump, or do whatever I do, this is truly an act of passion during my announcing and performing in the Octagon. Could I do a 360 again? Of course. Could I do a 540? Probably so. But the bottom line is, I’ll always give my all and I guarantee that the performance I will give at UFC 200 will hopefully be as epic as that show will be. But the show isn’t about me; it’s about the fighters. I’m just going to do my best, and I guarantee I will give you a performance.

