Flashback: Brock shocks Couture at UFC 91

“Those were some big hamhocks coming at me,” laughed Couture after the fight. “He’s a big guy and he caught me with a big shot.”

With the crowd chanting ‘Randy, Randy’, the bell rang for what was dubbed “the biggest fight in UFC history.” Couture scored with a quick right hand and Lesnar attempted a couple of knees before tying the champion up against the fence, trying to wear Couture down with his 265 pounds. After a brief stalemate, the two separated and circled before Lesnar shot in for a takedown. Couture fought it off but wound up pinned against the fence briefly before Lesnar finally finished the takedown and put Couture on his back. But just as soon as he was down, Couture reversed position and the crowd erupted. Lesnar quickly regained control though and again tried to use his size to exhaust Couture. With under a minute left, Couture made his move and got back to his feet. The two traded knees and Couture looked for the takedown, but the bell intervened.

The second began with Couture landing a couple of quick punches, which were answered by a right from Lesnar that briefly wobbled the champion. The two reconvened at the fence, and both fighters landed with hard shots as they separated. The ensuing exchange saw Lesnar get cut over the right eye, but as Couture moved in, the fighters locked up at the fence again. After they broke, a right hand behind the ear dropped Couture, and Lesnar immediately pounced, landing a series of hammerfists to the head that forced referee Mario Yamasaki to halt the bout at 3:07 of the second round.

