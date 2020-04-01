Flashback: BJ Penn enters the UFC Hall of Fame

And though it would be easy to wax poetic about the Hawaiian icon just before he travels to Las Vegas for his UFC Hall of Fame induction on July 11, the only words really needed to sum up the career of Penn came from the man himself. When he told them to me, I knew instantly that this was someone who didn’t just know why his legion of fans loved him; he knew who he was.

“There’s just something about BJ Penn that gets people amped up,” he said. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen, but something’s gonna happen though. He might disappoint you, he might make you happy, he might make you cry, he might make you jump out of your chair, but he’ll do something to you.”

That connection between fighter and fan is rare, but Penn had it. That alone might warrant him a place on fighting’s Mount Rushmore of greats, but his body of work was what really put it over the top. One of only two men in UFC history (at the time, along with Randy Couture) to win titles in two weight divisions, Penn was a champion at welterweight and lightweight, but it was at 155 where he made his mark as one of the best to ever put on the gloves. That was never enough for Penn though, and part of his legend is that he fought a 225-pound Lyoto Machida in 2005, a 185-pound Renzo Gracie that same year, and a 145-pound Edgar in his final bout. Add in his trilogy with Matt Hughes, his two-fight series with Georges St-Pierre and Jens Pulver, and his ability to captivate and infuriate, sometimes within the same sentence, and you have a fighter the likes of which we probably won’t see again.

Yet when asked about his appeal after all these years, the 36-year-old whittles it down to the most basic of principles.

“I think it was the idea of the ordinary guy doing extraordinary things,” he said. “I didn’t have that superhuman look, sometimes I was out of shape, sometimes I was fat, and with that and some of the other stuff as well, the fans related to me and they could put themselves in my shoes.”