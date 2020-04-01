Flashback: Atlantic City gets a show for the ages

Couture-Rizzo for the heavyweight title in an epic five-rounder, Newton upsetting Miletich for the welterweight belt, Liddell knocking out Randleman, Shonie’s spinning backfist on Serra, and the debut of BJ Penn. Even with the benefit of hindsight, I still consider it one of the great UFC events of all-time.

But if I had to pick one thing about that show that is still embedded in my brain, it’s the sight of Couture barely able to walk to the dais for the post-fight press conference after taking 25 minutes of leg kicks from Rizzo. You wanna be a fighter? Not many would have after seeing that.

Time to flash back to UFC 31…

###

At UFC 31, Randy Couture and Pedro Rizzo waged a five round war worthy of the heavyweight championship. In the end, Couture retained his title by a close, but unanimous decision, but there were no losers in Zuffa’s second UFC show at the Trump Taj Mahal.

Couture took home a victory the old fashioned way - he earned it. The 37-year-old champ, the man who is never supposed to win but who keeps doing it, almost scored a spectacular first round stoppage, as he executed his ground and pound strategy to perfection early on. Rizzo, bloodied and caught under a barrage of punches, looked like he was done, and referee John McCarthy was inspecting the Brazilian very closely as he absorbed heaps of punishment.