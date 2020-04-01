Flashback: Silva beats Hendo in UFC 82 SuperFight

Florida’s Luigi Fioravanti upped his record to 13-3 in his welterweight bout with Luke Cummo, snapping the two fight winning streak of “The Silent Assassin” with a unanimous decision win while putting his own two fight UFC losing streak to rest.

After a disappointing loss in his home state of Ohio at UFC 77, Cincinnati’s Jorge Gurgel got it right the second time around, earning a three round unanimous decision win over John Halverson.

Following a debut year in the UFC that saw him struggle to a 1-2 record in 2007, Heath Herring got 2008 off to a much better start, using some heavy shots standing and on the ground to earn a close three round split decision win over Cheick Kongo.

Yushin Okami paved the way for a rematch against middleweight champion Anderson Silva with an emphatic second round stoppage of comebacking former 185-pound champion Evan Tanner.

It’s been eight UFC fights and eight wins for welterweight contender Jon Fitch, and though his victory over Octagon newcomer Chris Wilson saw the San Jose resident survive some hard strikes and a late triangle choke attempt, his unanimous decision win put him firmly in line for a world title shot.

Many expected the bout between middleweights Chris Leben and Alessio Sakara to be an all-out slugfest, and it lived up to expectations, with Leben’s better chin and heavy hands proving to be the difference as he stopped “Legionarius” in the first round.

