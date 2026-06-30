Five Years Later | The UFC Awaits Conor McGregor’s Return

Since his last appearance, championship belts have changed hands countless times. Islam Makhachev rose from lightweight contender to one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, building a résumé that has drawn comparisons to his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alex Pereira evolved from former kickboxing superstar into one of the promotion’s biggest attractions with championship runs and highlight-reel knockouts. Ilia Topuria ushered in a new generation by defeating some of the biggest names at featherweight before chasing greatness in another division. Zhang Weili strengthened her case as one of the greatest strawweights ever, while Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed championship gold after one of the most competitive rivalries in recent memory, and Amanda Nunes retired as the GOAT of women’s MMA before announcing her return to the sport in 2025.

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All the while, the roster has experienced a generational shift.

Veterans who shared cards with McGregor, including Tony Ferguson, José Aldo and Robbie Lawler, saw their careers wind down, while a wave of younger stars seized the spotlight. Fighters such as Sean O’Malley, Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and Topuria have become major attractions for a new generation of fans. At the same time, mainstays like Justin Gaethje, Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira maintained their elite status in their divisions.