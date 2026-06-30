Five Years Later | The UFC Awaits Conor McGregor’s Return

Five years ago, on July 10, 2021, the final image of Conor McGregor inside the Octagon was one nobody expected. A gruesome leg injury ended his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirer at UFC 264, leaving the former two-division on the canvas while questions swirled about whether one of the sport’s biggest icons would ever fight again.
Those questions finally receive an answer July 11 as McGregor returns to headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, ending a five-year absence that felt like an entire era in mixed martial arts.
Since his last appearance, championship belts have changed hands countless times. Islam Makhachev rose from lightweight contender to one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, building a résumé that has drawn comparisons to his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alex Pereira evolved from former kickboxing superstar into one of the promotion’s biggest attractions with championship runs and highlight-reel knockouts. Ilia Topuria ushered in a new generation by defeating some of the biggest names at featherweight before chasing greatness in another division. Zhang Weili strengthened her case as one of the greatest strawweights ever, while Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed championship gold after one of the most competitive rivalries in recent memory, and Amanda Nunes retired as the GOAT of women’s MMA before announcing her return to the sport in 2025.
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All the while, the roster has experienced a generational shift.
Veterans who shared cards with McGregor, including Tony Ferguson, José Aldo and Robbie Lawler, saw their careers wind down, while a wave of younger stars seized the spotlight. Fighters such as Sean O’Malley, Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and Topuria have become major attractions for a new generation of fans. At the same time, mainstays like Justin Gaethje, Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira maintained their elite status in their divisions.
The promotion itself has expanded its global reach, staging events across Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Asia while continuing to break attendance and gate records. Dana White’s Contender Series has become one of the UFC’s primary talent pipelines, producing dozens of future contenders and champions each year.
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All those changes, one thing has never disappeared.
The conversation always found its way back to McGregor.
His name remained among the most discussed in combat sports despite never competing. Rumors of returns came and went. A scheduled comeback against Michael Chandler never materialized. Now, the speculation and rumors are put aside.
The rematch with Holloway carries far more significance than settling unfinished business from their first meeting in 2013. It serves as a measuring stick for both fighters. Holloway has become a future Hall of Famer and one of the most beloved competitors in UFC history, while McGregor is attempting to prove he can still compete against the elite after half a decade away from active competition.
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For newer fans, July 11 will be their first opportunity to witness the charisma, confidence and spectacle that helped transform McGregor into one of the biggest stars the sport has ever produced. For longtime followers, it is a chance to see whether one of the UFC’s defining figures can recapture the magic that once changed MMA forever.
Five years have passed. Champions have risen, legends have retired and the UFC has entered a new chapter. Now, the man who helped shape one of the promotion’s most explosive eras is finally ready to write his next one.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.