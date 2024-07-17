Five Virna Jandiroba Fights To Watch

Having built her reputation on the regional scene, including capturing the Invicta FC strawweight title, Jandiroba battled small bouts of inconsistency and injury troubles for the first couple years of her tenure. However, in the last couple of years, the 36-year-old has leveled up her striking and wrestling to become a well-rounded threat in the Octagon.

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Having won three fights in a row dating back to May 2022, Jandiroba is on the precipice of a shot at UFC gold.

Check out some of her best work to date below:

vs Mallory Martin

After opening her UFC account with a loss to two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza (nothing to hang one’s head about), Jandiroba bounced back against short-notice replacement Mallory Martin. Despite Martin’s resiliency when Jandiroba sunk in an arm-triangle in the first round, Jandiroba was able to secure her first UFC win in the second round via rear-naked choke.