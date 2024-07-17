 Skip to main content
Virna Jandiroba punches Loopy Godinez in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Five Virna Jandiroba Fights To Watch

Brazilian Submission Ace Climbed Her Way To The Top Using Slick Jiu Jitsu And An Improving Striking Game. Check Out Her Journey So Far
By BY ZAC PACLEB, ON X @ZACPACLEB • Jul. 17, 2024

Immediately upon entering the UFC in April 2019 as a 14-0 fighter, Virna Jandiroba was considered one of the best submission artists in the strawweight division.

Having built her reputation on the regional scene, including capturing the Invicta FC strawweight title, Jandiroba battled small bouts of inconsistency and injury troubles for the first couple years of her tenure. However, in the last couple of years, the 36-year-old has leveled up her striking and wrestling to become a well-rounded threat in the Octagon. 

Having won three fights in a row dating back to May 2022, Jandiroba is on the precipice of a shot at UFC gold. 

Check out some of her best work to date below:

vs Mallory Martin

After opening her UFC account with a loss to two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza (nothing to hang one’s head about), Jandiroba bounced back against short-notice replacement Mallory Martin. Despite Martin’s resiliency when Jandiroba sunk in an arm-triangle in the first round, Jandiroba was able to secure her first UFC win in the second round via rear-naked choke. 

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil submits Mallory Martin in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba submits Mallory Martin in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

vs Felice Herrig

“Carcará” made quick work of her second victory in the Octagon, submitting Felice Herrig in less than two minutes. The win earned her lone performance bonus and established her as a true submission threat in the Octagon.

vs Angela Hill

After losing two of her previous three bouts, Jandiroba found herself squared off with veteran and fellow former Invicta strawweight champion Angela Hill. Naturally, “Overkill” started sharply on the feet, but Jandiroba established her ground game early, threatening Hill’s leg with a submission. Despite Hill starting strong on her feet each round, Jandiroba was able to reestablish dominance with a takedown, often searching for a submission while maintaining control to get the victory.

Virna Jandiroba works for an arm bar submission against Angela Hill in a strawweight fight at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba works for an arm bar submission against Angela Hill in a strawweight fight at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

vs Marina Rodriguez

In a contest between Brazilian contenders on the edge of the title picture, Jandiroba showed the level of her grappling against the always-scrappy Marina Rodriguez. Despite Rodriguez’s best efforts, most of the fight was spent with Jandiroba on top, landing damage and controlling Rodriguez.

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil elbows Marina Rodriguez of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba of Brazil elbows Marina Rodriguez of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

vs Loopy Godinez

Against the rising Loopy Godinez, Jandiroba defended her spot in the rankings in what was a competitive bout throughout. The fight spotlit Jandiroba’s striking, which she threw at a high clip whenever the two exchanged. Ultimately, Jandiroba’s grappling made the difference again, and she was able to find some threatening positions throughout the fight. 

