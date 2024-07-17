Five Virna Jandiroba Fights To Watch

Free Fight
Immediately upon entering the UFC in April 2019 as a 14-0 fighter, Virna Jandiroba was considered one of the best submission artists in the strawweight division.
Having built her reputation on the regional scene, including capturing the Invicta FC strawweight title, Jandiroba battled small bouts of inconsistency and injury troubles for the first couple years of her tenure. However, in the last couple of years, the 36-year-old has leveled up her striking and wrestling to become a well-rounded threat in the Octagon.
Having won three fights in a row dating back to May 2022, Jandiroba is on the precipice of a shot at UFC gold.
Check out some of her best work to date below:
vs Mallory Martin
After opening her UFC account with a loss to two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza (nothing to hang one’s head about), Jandiroba bounced back against short-notice replacement Mallory Martin. Despite Martin’s resiliency when Jandiroba sunk in an arm-triangle in the first round, Jandiroba was able to secure her first UFC win in the second round via rear-naked choke.
vs Felice Herrig
“Carcará” made quick work of her second victory in the Octagon, submitting Felice Herrig in less than two minutes. The win earned her lone performance bonus and established her as a true submission threat in the Octagon.
Full Fight | Virna Jandiroba vs Felice Herrig
vs Angela Hill
After losing two of her previous three bouts, Jandiroba found herself squared off with veteran and fellow former Invicta strawweight champion Angela Hill. Naturally, “Overkill” started sharply on the feet, but Jandiroba established her ground game early, threatening Hill’s leg with a submission. Despite Hill starting strong on her feet each round, Jandiroba was able to reestablish dominance with a takedown, often searching for a submission while maintaining control to get the victory.
vs Marina Rodriguez
In a contest between Brazilian contenders on the edge of the title picture, Jandiroba showed the level of her grappling against the always-scrappy Marina Rodriguez. Despite Rodriguez’s best efforts, most of the fight was spent with Jandiroba on top, landing damage and controlling Rodriguez.
vs Loopy Godinez
Against the rising Loopy Godinez, Jandiroba defended her spot in the rankings in what was a competitive bout throughout. The fight spotlit Jandiroba’s striking, which she threw at a high clip whenever the two exchanged. Ultimately, Jandiroba’s grappling made the difference again, and she was able to find some threatening positions throughout the fight.
