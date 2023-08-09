Five Vicente Luque Fights To Watch Before UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

Power Slap
Vicente Luque is truly a fighter’s fighter.
The 31-year-old Brazilian welterweight made his way to the Octagon thanks to his time on The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzilians in 2015. Although he didn’t win the show, he made his way onto the UFC roster and hasn’t looked back since.
“The Silent Assassin” has racked up 19 UFC fights, earning bonuses in eight of those fights. He quickly rose to the top of the 170-pound division thanks to a plethora of finishes and his legendary granite chin.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs RDA Full Fight Card Preview
This weekend, Luque is back in action against former lightweight champion and two-division contender Rafael Dos Anjos. The two Brazilians will headline the UFC Fight Night live from the UFC APEX on August 12.
Before Luque and RDA collide, take a look back at five of Luque’s best performances.
Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
UFC 205 – November 12, 2016 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
This is one of those wins that aged very well for Luque.
Early in the first round, Luque landed a picture-perfect left hook that sent Belal Muhammad crashing to the canvas. Luque followed up with some big ground-and-pound strikes that totally put Muhammad out. It was a perfect performance from Luque.
Pre-Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley
In 2022, Muhammad would have his revenge, beating Luque by unanimous decision in a main event bout.
Vicente Luque vs Niko Price
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – October 28, 2017 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Luque needed to get a win after dropping a decision to now-champ Leon Edwards. So he made sure to bring the fight to Niko Price in a big way in Sao Paulo.
After stunning Price with a powerful combination in the second round, Luque quickly positioned himself for a D’Arce choke. Price tapped almost immediately. It was Price’s first professional MMA loss.
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters On The Rise
Vicente Luque vs Jalin Turner
UFC 229 – October 6, 2018 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Luque came out on a mission against Jalin Turner.
He started with a power lower leg kick and a ton of pressure. He found success with his left hand as he navigated the length and striking of “The Tarantula.” Then, almost out of nowhere, Luque took Turner out with a big right hand in the middle of a Turner spinning back fist. Luque followed up with five clean, furious, and devastating strikes that put an emphatic end to the fight.
Vicente Luque vs Bryan Barberena
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez– February 17, 2019 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
These two fighters left it all on the line in Phoenix, Arizona.
For nearly 15 full minutes, Luque and Bryan Barberena went back and forth, putting on a Fight of the Year candidate. In the end, it was a massive knee from the clinch delivered by Luque that put a halt to Barberena’s night.
This is one of those fights that showcase just how incredible MMA fighters are. Pure heart and toughness. I definitely recommend watching this one.
Vicente Luque vs Michael Chiesa
UFC 265 – August 7, 2021 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
One of the amazing things about Vicente Luque is that he’s equally dangerous on the feet and on the canvas. He proved that when he entered the fray with high-level grappler Michael Chiesa at UFC 265.
Luque withstood Chiesa’s onslaught of submission attempts before turning the tables and locking in his own D’Arce choke for the win. It was an excellent showing for Luque and firmly positioned him in the welterweight top 10.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
:
:
UFC Unfiltered
UFC UNFILTERED | Rafael Dos Anjos & Vicente Luque…
Announcements