Five Vicente Luque Fights To Watch Before UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

The 31-year-old Brazilian welterweight made his way to the Octagon thanks to his time on The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzilians in 2015. Although he didn’t win the show, he made his way onto the UFC roster and hasn’t looked back since.

“The Silent Assassin” has racked up 19 UFC fights, earning bonuses in eight of those fights. He quickly rose to the top of the 170-pound division thanks to a plethora of finishes and his legendary granite chin.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs RDA Full Fight Card Preview

This weekend, Luque is back in action against former lightweight champion and two-division contender Rafael Dos Anjos. The two Brazilians will headline the UFC Fight Night live from the UFC APEX on August 12.

Before Luque and RDA collide, take a look back at five of Luque’s best performances.

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

UFC 205 – November 12, 2016 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)