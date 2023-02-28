Five Valentina Shevchenko Fights To Watch Before UFC 285

Countdown
March 4 not only marks the return of Jon Jones, it is also the return of fellow dominant champ Valentina Shevchenko, who is set to defend her flyweight throne for an eighth time at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane.
Before “Bullet” takes on Alexa Grasso in Las Vegas, here is a quintet of must-watch Shevchenko bouts that led her to this moment:
Shevchenko vs Jessica Eye (UFC 238)
Perhaps the best example of Shevchenko’s dominance as flyweight champ came in Chicago at UFC 238. Defending her title for the first time, Shevchenko more or less had her way with the always-tough Jessica Eye.
Shevchenko hammered Eye with several low kicks in the first round and again early in the second before finally cashing in that body work with a flush head kick that instantly rendered Eye unconscious.
It was the kind of performance that set the tone for Shevchenko’s ongoing reign, and a highlight that’ll live forever.
Shevchenko vs Jéssica Andrade (UFC 261)
Not that there has ever been a real crack in Shevchenko’s armor at 125 pounds, but when she faced Jéssica Andrade in Jacksonville at UFC 261, there was perhaps a question mark. In her previous fight against Jennifer Maia, Shevchenko seemed to momentarily struggle as Maia controlled her on the ground for a short period of time.
Shevchenko still took home a decision win, but in the lead-up to her fight against former strawweight champ Andrade, some wondered whether wrestling could open up a path to victory for the Brazilian. Shevchenko put that notion to bed rather quickly, controlling every phase of the fight and finishing Andrade by putting her in a crucifix and raining down elbows to get the second-round stoppage.
The champ emphatically raised her hands to the crowd to ask: “Are you not entertained?” And UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik put it concisely as he often does.
“Does anyone have anything for her at 125?”
Shevchenko vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk (UFC 231)
In the co-main event in Toronto, Shevchenko and former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk duked it out for the vacant flyweight belt. The two had fought one another back in their Muay Thai days, but the 125-pound division opening up shortly before allowed for this ultra-intriguing matchup.
Shevchenko, however, showed that she was the one true queen when it came to the flyweight division. She outpaced Jędrzejczyk on the feet and mixed in her grappling beautifully. The result confirmed what everyone suspected: this division’s throne was Shevchenko’s the moment she moved down from bantamweight.
Shevchenko vs Priscila Cachoeira (UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders)
Probably the most one-sided of all the contests on this list, Shevchenko’s two-round demolition of Priscila Cachoeira in Brazil was the statements of all statements.
The bout was her first back down at flyweight, and it was clear Shevchenko was title-bound. For nearly all nine-plus minutes of the fight, Shevchenko swarmed Cachoeira, who never quit.
After an endless amount of ground-and-pound, Shevchenko finally went for the submission and earned the finish near the end of the second round.
Shevchenko vs Amanda Nunes 2 (UFC 215)
Given Shevchenko’s decorated career, it might seem odd to include a loss, but her rematch with Amanda Nunes was a razor-close split decision that some still debate to this day.
Nunes implemented more of her grappling, but Shevchenko had her moments on the mat, as well. In the third round, Shevchenko took more control and found plenty of success in the striking department. The result was frustrating for those in the Shevchenko camp, and it also serves as a crumb-trail as to why a third fight between the two remains appealing as they continue to hold serve in their respective divisions.
