Five Valentina Shevchenko Fights To Watch Before UFC 285

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after defeating Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their UFC women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Shevchenko still took home a decision win, but in the lead-up to her fight against former strawweight champ Andrade, some wondered whether wrestling could open up a path to victory for the Brazilian. Shevchenko put that notion to bed rather quickly, controlling every phase of the fight and finishing Andrade by putting her in a crucifix and raining down elbows to get the second-round stoppage.

The champ emphatically raised her hands to the crowd to ask: “Are you not entertained?” And UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik put it concisely as he often does.

“Does anyone have anything for her at 125?”

Shevchenko vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk (UFC 231)

In the co-main event in Toronto, Shevchenko and former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk duked it out for the vacant flyweight belt. The two had fought one another back in their Muay Thai days, but the 125-pound division opening up shortly before allowed for this ultra-intriguing matchup.