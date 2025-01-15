 Skip to main content
Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia kicks Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Five Umar Nurmagomedov Fights to Watch

Before Umar Nurmagomedov Fights For UFC Gold At UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan, Check Out His Best Work To Date
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Jan. 15, 2025

The undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov came into the UFC with high expectations. Part of that came with the name and being the cousin of UFC Hall of Fame member Khabib Nurmagomedov, but most of it had to do with his immense skillset and unblemished record. 

The 29-year-old kept that spotless record clean through six trips to the Octagon, and one more win will earn him UFC gold. Before he challenges bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili for the throne, let’s take a look at a handful of his best performances on his journey to the title shot. 

vs Sergey Morozov

Against a fellow debutant in Sergey Morozov, Nurmagomedov started his first UFC appearance patiently. He threw kicks often while dodging Morozov’s counters, but he found quick success when he shot for a takedown in the first round. In the second round, after a bit of the same, Nurmagomedov’s instincts shined through as he landed a head kick before grabbing a hold of Morozov. Although he rushed the finish, he eventually regained his composure, took Morozov’s back and got the submission win. 

vs Brian Kelleher

Facing the always-game Brian Kelleher, Nurmagomedov was sharp from the jump. He threw his unique array of weapons at “Boom” before progressing into his grappling attack. Kelleher, skilled in his own right, put up some resistance, but Nurmagomedov proved too much and got the first-round submission. 

vs Nate Maness

In arguably his most dominant performance, Nurmagomedov dismantled the dangerous Nate Maness over the course of three rounds. Nurmagomedov got the fight to the ground seemingly at will. He started each round peppering Maness with kicks before shooting for his takedown, and it led to a shutout decision win. 

vs Raoni Barcelos

Perhaps his most stunning performance came against Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov traded barbs with the Brazilian for a bit before stepping in with a knee and coming over the top with a left hook that rendered Barcelos unconscious. 

vs Cory Sandhagen

After a period of time struggling to stay healthy and struggling even more to get an elite opponent to sign the dotted line, Nurmagomedov got his chance when former title challenger Cory Sandhagen raised his hand to rebook an engagement first booked for August 2023. He looked the part in his first main event opportunity, keeping the pressure on the puzzling blend of movement and striking that is Sandhagen and essentially outclassed him along the way. Although Sandhagen was able to get to his feet regularly, Nurmagomedov negated any offense or momentum and took the judges’ nod. 

 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

