Five UFC Performance Institute Tips For Home Productivity

1. Go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

Our bodies run on a natural sleep-wake cycle which is a circadian rhythm. Disruptions to this rhythm can negatively affect gene and hormonal expression, behavioral outcomes and, of course, sleep. Some of the behavioral changes that can occur include weight gain, impulsivity, and slower thinking.

Going to bed and setting an alarm to wake at the same time every day can help regulate this cycle and thus decrease the chances for negative changes to occur. Therefore, planning and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule can better prepare you for a more productive day.