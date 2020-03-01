Five UFC Instagram Accounts for Workout Motivation

In fact, the opposite has occurred. The workout community has rallied together, and at-home workouts have been blowing up on social media as people get creative with their attempts to get in some exercise without leaving the confines of their home.

Quarantine Workouts: Michelle Waterson | Forrest Griffin | Stephen Thompson | Alexander Volkanovski

Who better to get some workout tips from than the elite athletes of the UFC? If you’re scrolling through Instagram looking for a way to get a sweat on, pull up some of these accounts: