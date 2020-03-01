Five UFC Instagram Accounts for Workout Motivation

The impact of the nationwide quarantine has affected all walks of life. For the workout community, especially, the ban on gyms was a huge blow. But it hasn’t crushed everyone’s spirits.
In fact, the opposite has occurred. The workout community has rallied together, and at-home workouts have been blowing up on social media as people get creative with their attempts to get in some exercise without leaving the confines of their home.
Who better to get some workout tips from than the elite athletes of the UFC? If you’re scrolling through Instagram looking for a way to get a sweat on, pull up some of these accounts:
https://www.instagram.com/gregorthegift/?hl=en
Quarantine or not, Gillespie may be the king of providing at-home workout videos. UFC commentator Joe Rogan has even shouted out using Gillespie as a source for workouts. His Instagram account is littered with challenges you’ll likely have trouble completing. Since the quarantine, though, Gillespie has tried to tailor his workouts to those without access to a lot of equipment.
https://www.instagram.com/tatianasuarezufc/?hl=en
The 7th-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter dishes out a little bit of everything on her account. Whether you’re into lifting, yoga or boxing, Suarez checks all the boxes. She also mixes in a little bit of comedy.
https://www.instagram.com/tonyfergusonxt/?hl=en
Ferguson’s Instagram is much like his personality and fighting style – unconventional. You may have trouble imitating some of Ferguson’s obscure techniques, but at the very least it will provide you with some entertainment. It’s also an easy way to get hyped up for his upcoming lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
https://www.instagram.com/hollyholm/?hl=en
The former bantamweight champ has long been one of the most fit athletes in the UFC. She’s gone the distance five times in her UFC career and three of those were five-round fights. Holm is notorious for keeping a relentless pace and pressing forward throughout.
https://www.instagram.com/paigevanzant/?hl=en
It’s been a little over a year since we’ve seen VanZant in the Octagon, but she’s never stopped training. And if your house is empty of any type of gym equipment, VanZant provides an easy solution for a weighted-workout.
Wonderboy’s Instagram isn’t packed with workouts, but his personal YouTube account is. Yesterday, he posted his favorite at-home workout, one that requires no gym equipment.